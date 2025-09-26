BSNL clocks over 20 million 4G users; plans enterprise push with private 5G

On the sustainability of profits, Scindia said, “We may not be able to see that run rate of profitability going forward as the company did a capex of ₹25,000 crore in FY25 and there will be a close to ₹2,500 crore non-cash hit to the bottomline due to depreciation." The minister said analysts should look at BSNL’s operating profit and Ebitda rather than net profit going forward.