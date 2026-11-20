The employee union of state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) postponed its proposed nationwide strike scheduled for Friday, demanding pay scale revision, after a meeting with communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and telecom secretary Amit Agrawal.

The All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB), an umbrella body representing 15 employee unions, had demanded implementation of the pay-scale upgrade to the Third Pay Revision Committee (PRC), which has been pending for the last nine years for employees of the telecom operator.

Scindia and officials at the department of telecommunications (DoT) have indicated that they would look into the employees’ demand for a revision in pay and take up the matter with the finance ministry and home ministry, two people in the know said.

“The employee union has now demanded that DoT should get the approval of their wage revision at the earliest within a period of 20 days, else they will restore their proposed strike,” an official aware of the matter said, adding that the argument was part of the proceedings at the office of the deputy chief labour commissioner.

During the meeting, the minister cited BSNL’s financial condition as the main hurdle for implementation of the pay scale upgrade. He also emphasised the need to improve BSNL's services and make it profitable.

Both DoT and BSNL also urged employees to call off the strike and resolve the matter through dialogue and discussions.

Queries emailed to DoT and BSNL on Thursday evening did not elicit any response till press time.

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Pay revision On 1 January 2017, the third pay scale revision took effect for all the central public sector undertakings (PSUs). The pay revision generally follows a 10-year cycle and the next fourth pay scale revision is expected next year. However, BSNL employees have so far not received the earlier pay scale revision because the company does not meet the affordability criterion prescribed by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE).

The clause requires PSUs to meet specified financial conditions, including profitability, before implementing a pay revision.

The unions are seeking a relaxation of the affordability condition, arguing that BSNL’s financial problems stem substantially from government policy decisions and management issues rather than employee performance.

They said workers should not be penalised for the company’s losses and wanted BSNL to focus on profitable operations and avoid taking up loss-making projects.

The employee union also submitted to the deputy chief labour commissioner that the affordability clause has been relaxed for Indian Indian Telecommunications Service (ITS) officers who are working on deputation in BSNL since 26 years of formation of BSNL. This was done with cabinet approval, and similar approval was requested for pay/wage revision of BSNL employees.

The matter will be next heard by the deputy chief labour commissioner on 15 December.

In a letter dated 18 November to DoT, BSNL said the estimated annual financial implication for implementing the pay scale revision in the company would be ₹1,171.5 crore at the highest fitment of 15%, whereas at 0%, 5%, and 10%, fitments it would be ₹290.6 crore, ₹593 crore and ₹887 crore, respectively.

Fitment refers to the percentage benefit used to determine an employee’s revised basic pay under a new pay scale. The four options are 0%, 5%, 10% and 15%, with the highest option providing the largest increase in basic pay.

A copy of the letter was seen by Mint.

BSNL had 54,875 employees as of March-end. Employee costs fell to ₹7,439 crore in FY26 from ₹14,837 crore in FY18. As a share of revenue from operations, the cost declined to 35.6% from 65% over the same period. Revenue from operations stood at ₹20,919 crore in FY26, compared with ₹22,668 crore in FY18.

BSNL's full-year loss was at ₹4,903 crore in FY26, compared with a ₹1,616 crore loss reported a year earlier. In the six months ended September, BSNL’s losses expanded to ₹2,812 crore from ₹2,114 in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue from operations was flat at ₹10,337 crore.

“The additional expenditure arising from pay revision/wage revision is proposed to be met through internal resources, without seeking budgetary support from the government,” BSNL said in the letter, adding that the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was at ₹7,119 crore in FY26.

“The recurring financial implications of pay revision would need to be assessed judiciously to ensure financial sustainability,” BSNL told DoT.

The company is heavily dependent on the government for regulatory dues and spectrum. The government has so far provided three revival packages for BSNL amounting to ₹3.22 trillion. BSNL is currently in the network expansion phase and aims to have a deep nationwide coverage on 4G over the next 1-1.5 years.