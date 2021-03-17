BSNL expects completion of 4G rollout in 18-24 months, says Dhotre

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd ( BSNL ) expects that the rollout of its 4G wireless service will be completed in the next 18-24 months, said Sanjay Dhotre , minister of state for communications, on Wednesday.

The government has no plan to privatise BSNL, the minister said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

BSNL had invited expressions of interest (EoIs) on 1 January, seeking prior registration or proof of concept (PoC) from Indian telecom equipment manufacturers interested in participating in BSNL’s upcoming 4G tender, Dhotre said.

“BSNL will follow the applicable rules/guidelines/public procurement orders of the government including rule 144(xi) of the General Financial Rules, 2017, in this regard," he added.

BSNL’s initiative to allow local equipment companies bid for its 4G equipment after quality tests of their products will pave the way for domestic players, reducing India’s dependency on global firms.

Only companies registered and based in India can bid for BSNL’s 4G core network, the government said in January. The notice said the core shall be Indian and the intellectual property right (IPR) or licence/copyright for the source code of the software should be owned by an Indian firm, and it must have unrestricted, irrevocable access and licence to modify the source code and provide software support for all future versions of the software.

On Wednesday, Dhotre said the Union cabinet approved the revival plan for BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) in October 2019. This included administrative allotment of spectrum for 4G services through budgetary allocation to BSNL, a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to cut employee cost, asset monetisation, among others.

The merger and revival plan, which was estimated at ₹69,000 crore, included capital infusion of ₹20,140 crore by the Centre to meet the cost of spectrum for BSNL’s 4G rollout. The government also agreed to bear the goods and services tax (GST) amount of ₹3,674 crore on the overall spectrum cost. The turnaround plan included issuing sovereign bonds worth ₹15,000 crore to be serviced by the two companies. Besides, assets worth ₹38,000 crore will be monetized in four years.

The government has no plan to do away with 2G as it is the choice of telecom companies to use a certain technology to provide voice and data services, Dhotre replied to a separate question.

“The choice of technology for provision of telecom services are left to the service providers as per their respective business considerations. The department of telecommunications makes available sufficient spectrum through auction for mobile services across different bands," he said in a written reply.

