BSNL launches new satellite phone at ₹1.34 lakh in India, says 'ideal for remote ops': All you need to know

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Thursday unveiled a satellite phone priced at ₹1.34 lakh, as it looks to strengthen satellite communication services for users in the defence, maritime and disaster management sectors.

Announcing the launch on social media, the telecom operator said the handset costs ₹1,34,166, inclusive of all taxes. Designed to function in rugged and remote locations, the satellite phone supports voice calling and SMS services in areas where conventional cellular networks are unavailable, it mentioned.

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What did BSNL say? "When conventional mobile networks can't reach, the BSNL Satellite Phone keeps you connected. Designed for challenging environments, making it an ideal solution for Defence, Maritime, Disaster Response, Mining, Remote Operations and Adventure Travel," the BSNL social media post said. It also attached an image showing the price of a satellite phone.

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BSNL stated interested customers can contact their nearest BSNL office for more information and also shared a mobile number in its social media post.

Also Read | BSNL slips deeper into loss in Q4FY26 as revenue falls

However, the listed number was reportedly unresponsive. Reacting to the post on X, a verified user commented, "As Always. No one is responding to the above Given Number."

An email seeking clarification from BSNL did not receive an immediate response, said PTI.

According to an official statement issued in February, BSNL has been offering voice calling and SMS services through its Global Satellite Phone Service (GSPS) to the general public and private enterprises since January 1, 2018.

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The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) laid down guidelines on June 12, 2017, governing the provision of satellite-based communication services, as per an official statement issued on February 11. Under these instructions, BSNL is required to complete the prescribed customer acquisition process applicable to mobile connections, with updates incorporated as and when the norms are revised.

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"BSNL shall also obtain from the subscriber the details such as place of use, period of use and the purpose for which satellite handset shall be used. Additionally, the GSPS service is inherently a secure communication as information is transferred in encrypted form," the statement mentioned.

BSNL's satellite phone plans BSNL reportedly offered postpaid satellite phone plans for government and commercial users at monthly charges of ₹3,500, ₹5,835 and ₹11,670, with each plan including 16, 30 and 60 minutes of free talk time or SMS, respectively.

According to the statement, BSNL's prepaid satellite phone plans for government entities are priced at ₹3,500 per month, which includes 20 minutes of free talk time, or ₹38,500 annually with 240 free minutes. For commercial users, the plans cost ₹5,835 per month with 30 free talk minutes, or ₹64,185 per year with 360 free minutes.

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After the complimentary usage is exhausted, government entities are billed ₹18 per minute or SMS, while commercial subscribers are charged ₹25 per minute or SMS.

The statement also noted that prepaid users can purchase additional talk time through top-up vouchers available in denominations of ₹200, ₹500, ₹1,000, ₹5,000 and ₹10,000.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X