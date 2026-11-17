State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) saw its losses widen in the September quarter as falling revenue and rising expenses weighed on its finances. The weak performance came even as the telecom operator completed its 4G rollout across 100,000 sites, with the network expansion adding to costs but yet to deliver a boost to overall revenue.

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BSNL reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,532 crore in the quarter, up from ₹1,106 crore a year earlier and ₹1,280 crore in the preceding quarter, according to its financial statements published on the company website.

The company's total expenses rose 8.8% year-on-year and 3.8% sequentially in the September quarter to ₹7,732.7 crore largely on higher depreciation and amortization costs, network expenses, employee bills as well as a sharp rise in other expenses.

4G expansion The 4G rollout at 100,000 sites across the country entailed significant capital expenditure that added to its depreciation burden, while the expansion and operation of the network also pushed up expenses.

The quarter's revenue from operations fell 4.1% year-on-year and 5.2% quarter-on-quarter to ₹5,032 crore due to a significant fall in earnings from the company’s consumer fixed access vertical that comprises fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections.

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“For FTTH, Arpu (average revenue per user) should be raised through value-added services, TV and converged household bundles. SLAs (service level agreements), MTTR (mean time to repair) and uptime need to improve. BharatNet infrastructure should be used once it is ready,” showed a minutes of the meeting document on BSNL performance review dated 29 October, citing observations from communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

BSNL is currently ranked fourth in the industry, with a mobile user market share of 7.25%. Its continued weak performance comes at a time when private sector players, especially Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, are ramping up their market share in mobile user base as well as home broadband.

The state-owned operator's mainstay consumer mobility business grew 9.4% year-on-year and 7.6% sequentially to ₹2,455.6 crore. Its Arpu was about ₹108, according to the minutes of the meetings. In comparison, Bharti Airtel’s Arpu was ₹271, Jio’s was ₹218.8, while that of Vodafone Idea was at ₹198 in the September quarter.

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Arpu is a key metric showing the average monthly revenue per subscriber and is widely used to gauge profitability and monetization.

Also Read | BSNL employees want a pay revision. Its losses stand in the way

“With 4G now being rolled out, the first priority is market share and customer base. Arpu comes next. BSNL has about 9.4 crore customers. The aim is to reach at least 12-13 crore,” the document cited Scindia’s comments during the performance review meeting.

BSNL’s active subscriber base as of September end was at only 5.13 crore, as per data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

BSNL's enterprise services business grew 2.8% on-year but fell 15.7% on-quarter to ₹1,464 crore.

“EB (enterprise business) is doing well, but the business depends on a few large accounts; Maharashtra is at 179% of its target. More circles need to reach that level. Eight circles are below 60% of target and need focused support,” the minutes showed.

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The minister, as per the document, also said its 4G network should be used to serve government customers with security-sensitive needs.

During the half year ended September, the company sold six land parcels for ₹445.5 crore, which had book value of ₹212.5 crore, according to its financial statements.

Government also provided funds of ₹1,616.7 crore to settle self-assessed adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues for FY26 through equity infusion. “The Group issued and allotted 1.61 billion equity shares of ₹10 each to the President of India on September 25, 2026,” BSNL said.

From FY22 to FY26, government has provided funding support of ₹33,574 crore to BSNL for its AGR dues, as part of the Cabinet approved relief package. The government has so far provided three revival packages for BSNL amounting to ₹3.22 trillion.

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The company’s new auditor S.N. Kapur & Associates also pointed out certain non-disclosures and discrepancies in the financial statements. It flagged that “BharatNet Project has capital advances outstanding as at 30 September 2026 aggregating to ₹571 crore paid to various parties towards acquisition/execution of capital assets/works, which have remained outstanding for a period exceeding 3 years.”

BSNL aims to have a deep nationwide coverage on 4G over the next 1-1.5 years. It has already placed orders for 27,000 additional towers, and about 50,000 more 4G towers are planned, taking the additional rollout to about 75,000, the document said.

According to a Parliament panel report of August, BSNL has proposed a capital investment plan of ₹77,000 crore over the next five years to set up 200,000 additional 4G sites, strengthen its network, roll out 5G in strategic high-traffic areas and improve customer support.

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About the Author Jatin Grover Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting expe...Read More ✕ Jatin Grover Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.



A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.



Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.



He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.