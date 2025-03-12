BSNL, MTNL raise ₹12,984 crore from asset monetisation

State-owned telecom firms BSNL and MTNL have earned a total of ₹12,984.86 crore from monetisation of land, buildings, tower and fibre since 2019, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

According to data shared by Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar in Lok Sabha, BSNL has earned ₹2,387.82 crore and MTNL ₹2,134.61 crore up to January 2025 from monetisation of lands and buildings.

"BSNL and MTNL are monetising only those land and building assets which are not required for their own use in the foreseeable future and for which it has the rights to transfer the ownership," Sekhar said in a written reply.

BSNL has earned ₹8,204.18 crore and MTNL ₹258.25 crore from monetisation of close assets comprising tower and fibre up to January 2025, as per the reply.