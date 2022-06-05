This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BSNL's Bharat Fiber (FTTH) is a unique technology with fiber connectivity of unlimited bandwidth. Its state of the art technology provides fix access platform to deliver high-speed broadband from 2 Mbps to 300 Mbps, IPTV has a different type of content and a range of voice telephony services.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Government-owned BSNL is offering affordable broadband plans with 100-150 Mbps speed, over-the-top (OTT), and other benefits under its Bharat Fibre scheme. Two premium plans starting from ₹749 and ₹999 are offered by BSNL.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Government-owned BSNL is offering affordable broadband plans with 100-150 Mbps speed, over-the-top (OTT), and other benefits under its Bharat Fibre scheme. Two premium plans starting from ₹749 and ₹999 are offered by BSNL.
Under its 'Superstar Premium-1' plan of ₹749, BSNL is offering a total of 1,000 GB of data at a speed of up to 100 Mbps. Once the data is exhausted, then BSNL also offers 5 Mbps beyond the data limit. Also, there is a free fixed-line connection available under the plan. Meanwhile, free subscriptions to Sony Liv, ZEE5 premium, YUPPTV, and VOOT are also available under the plan.
Under its 'Superstar Premium-1' plan of ₹749, BSNL is offering a total of 1,000 GB of data at a speed of up to 100 Mbps. Once the data is exhausted, then BSNL also offers 5 Mbps beyond the data limit. Also, there is a free fixed-line connection available under the plan. Meanwhile, free subscriptions to Sony Liv, ZEE5 premium, YUPPTV, and VOOT are also available under the plan.
Further, ₹999 recharge plan which is referred to as 'Supre Star Premium Plus', comes with a total of 2,000 GB of data. It offers a 150 Mbps speed. After exhausting the data, there is a 10 Mbps and above offered beyond data limit. It has free subscriptions for Disney + Hotstar, ZEE5, Sony Liv, Voot, Lions Gate, Hungama, YuppTV, and Shemaro.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For the above-mentioned plans, a user can visit the BSNL website. You will then have to add your telephone number and a captcha code which will be mentioned. Once done, click on 'Get OTP' (one-time-password). Users will have to add their coded digit number and submit it.
BSNL's Bharat Fiber (FTTH) is a unique technology with fiber connectivity of unlimited bandwidth. Its state of the art technology provides fix access platform to deliver high-speed broadband from 2 Mbps to 300 Mbps, IPTV has a different type of content and a range of voice telephony services.
Bharat Fibre provides a comprehensive solution for the IP leased line, internet, Closed User Group (CUG), MPLS-VPN, VoIP, video conferencing, video calls, etc whatever the services available on the internet platform, bandwidth on demand can be delivered by this connectivity to the without changing the access fiber and home device.