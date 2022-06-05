Under its 'Superstar Premium-1' plan of ₹749, BSNL is offering a total of 1,000 GB of data at a speed of up to 100 Mbps. Once the data is exhausted, then BSNL also offers 5 Mbps beyond the data limit. Also, there is a free fixed-line connection available under the plan. Meanwhile, free subscriptions to Sony Liv, ZEE5 premium, YUPPTV, and VOOT are also available under the plan.