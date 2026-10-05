BSNL pay scale freeze: why employees are threatening a strike

Employees want the government to relax the affordability rule for salary revision, while BSNL’s losses keep the proposal on hold.
A nine-year-old pay dispute between employees of state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is escalating, with unions threatening a nationwide strike demanding implementation of salary revision.
The All Unions and Association of BSNL (AUAB), a consortium of 15 employee unions of BSNL, has threatened a month-long agitation culminating in a nationwide strike on 20 November, according to a letter dated 18 September to the telecom secretary, Amit Agrawal.