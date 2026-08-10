BSNL proposes ₹77,000 crore capex to add 200,000 4G sites, roll out 5G

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has proposed a capital investment plan of ₹77,000 crore over the next five years to set up 200,000 additional 4G sites, strengthen the telecom operator's network, roll out 5G in strategic high-traffic areas and improve customer support.
“With this capital infusion, the state-owned telecom operator is projected to reach operational breakeven by FY29 and achieve 98% nationwide coverage,” the department of telecommunications (DoT) informed the parliamentary committee on communications and information technology in a report dated 6 August.