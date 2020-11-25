Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has selected cloud communications platform service provider Route Mobile to deploy the company's SMS Firewall Platform across the Southern and Western Zones in India.

Route Mobile will provide enhanced control and security over BSNL user's SMS traffic, subscriber protection and the monetisation of international SMS traffic terminating over their network.

Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Route Mobile Limited, said, "Our telco-grade Al enabled SMS Firewall Platform, will assist BSNL in identifying and protecting revenue leakage via SMS grey routes, as well as significantly monetise their international Application-to-Person (A2 P) traffic."

"Route Mobile in its contracted capacity will enable the deployment of firewall in BSNL's SMS network at the zonal level on a revenue sharing basis, as well as integrate with the SSTP (both for submission of SMS and recon of delivered SMS), ICB (Inter-connect Billing) Solution / Reconciliation and DL T Platforms, along with other relevant network elements such as Testing, Commissioning and Support," the company said in a regulatory filing.

RML is headquartered in Mumbai, India with a global presence in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America.

Recently, RML appointed company's co-founder Sandipkumar Gupta as the chairman. Besides, Arun Gupta has been named as the additional director (non-executive independent).

Sandipkumar succeeds Chandrakant Gupta, who will continue to serve on the company's board as non-executive non-independent director.

Route Mobile has more than doubled its consolidated net profit at ₹32.7 crore for the September 2020 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹13 crore for the same period last year, Route Mobile said in a regulatory filing earlier.

The company saw its revenue from operations grow about 78 per cent to ₹349.3 crore in the quarter under review from ₹196.6 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 stood at ₹6.46.

In sequential terms, the net profit was higher by 21.5 per cent from ₹26.9 crore, while revenue from operations was higher by 12.8 per cent from ₹309.6 crore in June 2020 quarter.

