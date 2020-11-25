"Route Mobile in its contracted capacity will enable the deployment of firewall in BSNL's SMS network at the zonal level on a revenue sharing basis, as well as integrate with the SSTP (both for submission of SMS and recon of delivered SMS), ICB (Inter-connect Billing) Solution / Reconciliation and DL T Platforms, along with other relevant network elements such as Testing, Commissioning and Support," the company said in a regulatory filing.