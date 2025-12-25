BSNL to shut down 3G, end legacy vendor contracts for better 4G

BSNL currently has 58,919 3G sites out of a total 229,278 tower sites across the country as of March end, according to its FY25 annual report. The company serves around 5,863 towns and cities under 3G, as per the report. As of September-end, BSNL has 92.2 million total mobile subscribers, according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. Of these, 22 million users are on 4G, while the remaining users are on 2G and 3G, according to a government release in September. Notably, a large number of the remaining users are on 2G, which remains BSNL's mainstay and is expected to be maintained alongside newer technologies.