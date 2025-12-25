As part of a broader effort to cut costs, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) will shut down its 3G mobile services nationwide. The state-owned telecom operator also plans to terminate annual maintenance contracts (AMCs) with vendors such as Nokia and Chinese equipment maker ZTE for the 3G sites, according to two officials familiar with the matter and letters seen by Mint.
BSNL to shut down 3G, end legacy vendor contracts for better 4G
SummaryWith 92.2 million subscribers, only 22 million of whom are on 4G, the transition faces hurdles regarding handset compatibility and network stability.
