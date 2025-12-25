BSNL to shut down 3G, end legacy vendor contracts for better 4G

The move comes as the state-run telecom operator focuses on its 4G network, having currently installed 97,481 4G towers across the country. “Keeping in view the above progress on 4G Network, circle heads are hereby authorized to shut down the 3G services wherever feasible in their areas,” the telecom operator said in a letter on 10 December to chief general managers of all circles. A copy of the letter was also marked to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which has rolled out indigenous 4G for the telecom operator.