Bud Light Controversy Illustrates Heightened Risks for Brands

Christopher Graves, president of the center for behavioral science at ad agency Ogilvy, said the price companies pay for taking a point of view has escalated as people look for ways to define who is in and who is out in the culture wars. That escalation is acceptable for some companies if they and their employees feel strongly about an issue, but some will likely take a pass on weighing in on social issues if it is not “truly aligned with their deep-seated values," he added.