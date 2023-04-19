Bud Light Faces Boycott Calls, but Punishing Brands Is Harder Than It Looks

Bud Light Faces Boycott Calls, but Punishing Brands Is Harder Than It Looks5 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 05:35 PM IST
- Research shows recent social-media calls to boycott brands such as Goya and Spotify haven’t meaningfully hurt sales and at times briefly had the opposite effect
Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney has led some conservative critics to call for a boycott, generating headlines and social-media posts including a video of musician Kid Rock shooting a rifle at cases of the beer, but such campaigns often have failed to deliver a meaningful blow.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×