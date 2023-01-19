Budget 2023: MakeMyTrip seeks regulation overhaul to boost domestic travel industry

“Currently, the customer pays a 5% GST (Goods and Services Tax) charge when booking a non-AC bus through an online platform. This charge is zero for an offline booking. The disparity is similar in the case of an online booking of unregistered hotels and homestays," he said, adding that the requirement for an OTA to register in all states/UTs should be reconsidered as this means having 36 offices, GST registrations, and tax-collection-at-source (TCS) to offer services across India.