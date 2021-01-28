Budget carrier IndiGo likely to emerge stronger from pandemic

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd-operated IndiGo is set to emerge from the pandemic stronger, with a greater domestic market share, higher cargo and charter revenues, and a slew of new routes connecting smaller cities that are set to fuel the post pandemic aviation growth, industry experts said.

IndiGo, like other carriers, adopted cost-cutting steps to sustain operations during the pandemic, said Nripendra Singh, industry principal, aerospace, defence and security practice at Frost and Sullivan.

“Positive was (that) IndiGo being the leader showed sustainability and planning, which was required, without cribbing for bailouts. This visibly indicates the soundness of the business model it has adopted in the country, where aviation margins are thin," Singh said.

IndiGo currently operates a fleet of Airbus A320neo, A320ceo, A321neo and ATR planes. The Gurugram-headquartered airline’s market share grew from 47.9% in January to 53.9% in December, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

IndiGo has also been able to report a steady rise in cargo and charter flight revenue since the start of this fiscal when covid-19 caused huge disruptions to passenger flight operations, said a senior executive with the airline.

“The focus has been on bringing costs down and utilising capacity on routes that are seeing steady recovery in passenger traffic," the executive said, requesting anonymity.

The carrier recently started new routes and more flights to smaller towns and cities such as Leh, Darbhanga, Agra, Kurnool, Bareilly, Durgapur and Rajkot.

“In a situation where there is a pricing floor and capacity continues to be more than demand, the lowest cost and most reliable player will come out ahead. What further boosts IndiGo is its sheer scale of operations and the goodwill and mindshare it has with travellers, earned through consistent product and delivery," said aviation industry veteran Sanjiv Kapoor, formerly chief strategy and commercial officer at Vistara, and former chief operating officer at SpiceJet.

“Further, IndiGo’s cash balance, resilience, and professional management will have given it greater negotiating leverage relative to competitors when renegotiating contracts. Suppliers will be more willing to show flexibility and invest in those who have been reliable and good partners, and who they believe will emerge strongly from the crisis," he said.

IndiGo, which is set to report its December quarter results on Thursday, is expected to narrow its net losses to ₹334.20 crore on a revenue of ₹5,028.20 crore, according to the consensus of estimates of six brokerages polled by Bloomberg.

The airline had reported a net loss of ₹1,195 crore in the September quarter on a revenue of ₹3,029 crore. “We expect continued recovery in air traffic in Q4FY21/FY22 leading to improved earnings and cash flows for IndiGo," Centrum Institutional Research said in a 7 January report.

“In Q3FY21, Brent crude was down 28% yoy (year-on-year) while domestic ATF (aviation turbine fuel) prices were lower 31% y-o-y which should translate into continued savings in fuel costs for airlines.

INR has appreciated by 1% q-o-q (quarter-on-quarter) against the USD in Q3 providing marginal relief in non-fuel costs like maintenance and lease rentals. Overall, we expect CASK to reduce sharply q-o-q led by better absorption of fixed costs due to improved traffic," it added.

The Cost per Available Seat-Kilometer (CASK) is an industry standard for measuring an airline’s unit cost.

