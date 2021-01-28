Budget carrier IndiGo likely to emerge stronger from pandemic

“In a situation where there is a pricing floor and capacity continues to be more than demand, the lowest cost and most reliable player will come out ahead. What further boosts IndiGo is its sheer scale of operations and the goodwill and mindshare it has with travellers, earned through consistent product and delivery," said aviation industry veteran Sanjiv Kapoor, formerly chief strategy and commercial officer at Vistara, and former chief operating officer at SpiceJet.