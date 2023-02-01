Budget: Govt to infuse ₹52,937 crore into BSNL in FY24
For FY24, the government has provisioned ₹2218 crore as grant in aid for the BSNL’s GST payments on purchase of 4G spectrum, and an additional ₹2671 crore for VRS
New Delhi: The government will infuse ₹52,937 crore in state-run telecom carrier Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in FY24, higher than ₹44, 720 crore budgeted in FY23, primarily for 4G spectrum, technology upgrading and restructuring in the fourth largest carrier.
