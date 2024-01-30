Budget may boost funds for railway, power, renewables: OmniScience Capital CEO
Vikas Gupta says he expects increased budget allocation for initiatives like Amrit Kaal and PM Gati Shakti
Being a vote on account budget, major policy announcements are unlikely but Vikas Gupta, smallcase manager and OmniScience Capital CEO, expects an increased allocation in railways, power and renewables. “Besides roads, airports, ports, and waterways should also be in the spotlight," he added. Despite the stellar rally in defence, railway and power stocks, Gupta believes defence is approaching fair value and some stocks in the sector are slightly overvalued. At the same time, railways, though not fully valued yet, is nearing fair value whereas the power sector remains an open opportunity. That said, Gupta has taken a contrarian bet on the tech sector, both in US and India. Edited excerpts: