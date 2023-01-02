Budget to double discom reform outlay to ₹15,000 cr3 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 10:33 PM IST
The increase is aimed at reducing aggregate technical and commercial losses
The increase is aimed at reducing aggregate technical and commercial losses
NEW DELHI : The Centre is likely to double the allocation for the revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS) to around ₹15,000 crore in the union budget for 2023-24 from ₹7,565.59 crore in the current fiscal year, as it seeks to streamline and modernize the power distribution sector, two officials aware of the matter said.