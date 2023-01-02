Budget to double discom reform outlay to 15,000 cr

In an interview to Mint in November, Alok Kumar, secretary, Union ministry of power, had said that there was a need to increase the outlay for the scheme, considering that the projected cost of modernization and upgradation plans submitted by the states is far higher. He said several detailed project reports (DPR) have been sanctioned under the scheme and states have been tendering projects. However, he said work on the projects will be starting this year, but the major financial requirements will be in FY24. The revamped distribution sector scheme says funding under the scheme will be available only if a discom commits to an agreed trajectory for reducing its losses.