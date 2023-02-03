‘Budget to support demand growth’
Ratings agency Moody’s says the government is unlikely to achieve a fiscal deficit target of 4.5% of GDP by FY26.
NEW DELHI : Rating agencies Moody’s and Fitch on Friday said the union budget for 2023-24 will support demand growth but Moody’s added the government is unlikely to achieve a fiscal deficit target of 4.5% of GDP by FY26.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×