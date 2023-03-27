Budgetary exercise finally gets parliamentary nod after Finance Bill corrects STT rates1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 07:15 PM IST
The Finance Bill introduced and passed by Lok Sabha on Friday had errorneously put the increase in STT rates on options from 0.017% to 0.021% instead of an Increase from 0.05% to 0.0625%
Lok Sabha On Monday cleared fresh amendment to the Finance Bill, 2023 as recommended by the Rajya Sabha without discussion amid continued sloganeering by the Opposition benches that stuck with their demand for a joint Parliamentary probe into allegations against the Adani Group.
