Buffett says people shouldn't worry about Berkshire, banks5 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Buffett said that after vice chairman Greg Abel takes over, Berkshire will still follow the same model of allowing its subsidiaries to largely run themselves while looking for other companies to buy with the substantial cash reserves it keeps on hand at all times
Billionaire Warren Buffett assured investors Wednesday that Berkshire Hathaway will be fine when he's no longer around to lead the conglomerate.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×