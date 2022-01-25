Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway considers in-person shareholder meeting

Plans for the meeting, which is slated to be held on April 30, were in contrast with the virtual conferences and shareholder meetings opted for by other major U.S. companies

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is planning to hold its annual shareholder meeting in-person, the conglomerate said in a statement on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Plans for the meeting, which is slated to be held on April 30, were in contrast with the virtual conferences and shareholder meetings opted for by other major U.S. companies.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.