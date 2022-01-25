Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway considers in-person shareholder meeting

A Berkshire Hathaway office in San Francisco,
1 min read . 06:01 PM IST Reuters

Plans for the meeting, which is slated to be held on April 30, were in contrast with the virtual conferences and shareholder meetings opted for by other major U.S. companies

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is planning to hold its annual shareholder meeting in-person, the conglomerate said in a statement on Tuesday.

Plans for the meeting, which is slated to be held on April 30, were in contrast with the virtual conferences and shareholder meetings opted for by other major U.S. companies.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

