Several supercar brands like Bentley, Aston Martin and Rolls Royce have hopped on the SUV bandwagon in the past. In fact, Ferrari is also set to join the list with its Purosangue. However, Bugatti seems to be not up for joining the fray in near future, as the company’s CER Mate Rimac has revealed in an interview with German magazine Autobmobilwoche.

According to Rimac, Bugatti SUV or electric vehicle from the automaker is not a part of the company’s 10-year strategy. While the SUV seems not surprising, not venturing into the EV arena comes as a surprising revelation from the automaker at a time when almost all the auto manufacturers are hopping on the EV bandwagon.

Notably, when Bugatti is talking about an all-internal combustion engine driven foreseeable future till 2032, many car brands would be abandoning the ICE vehicles by then, at least in some specific markets for sure.

Although, despite ignoring the EV segment, Bugatti seems unable to ignore the electrification of cars. Increasing tightening emission norms are about to hit the elite car company harder. This is why Bugatti decided to retire the W16 iconic engine with the Mistral roadster. This also suggests that the successor t Bugatti Chiron will come with a hybrid powertrain. It will more likely come as heavily electrified.

Moreover, the Bugatti Chiron successor is expected to come with a downsized internal combustion engine instead of a W16 engine. This vehicle is promised to come as a very attractive combustion engine, as Bugatti stated. The car is slated to debut in 2024. Reportedly, it has to be seen if Bugatti brings a completely bespoke engine or one derived from a Volkswagen group petrol motor. It could use the same V12 engine as the Lamborghini Aventador successor that is expected to be unveiled in 2023.

Meanwhile, earlier this year it was also reported that Bugatti had said that its superfast racing car, Chiron, which was sold out completely for 2021 has entered into the production stage. Bugatti Chiron hyper racing car is inspired by the Louis Chiron who was associated with the brand from 1926 to 1933. The Bugatti Chiron takes ahead the power of its renowned racing car Bugatti Veyron which was produced the luxury car maker from 2005 to 2015. Veyron generates 986 bhp power and top speed of 400 kmph.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.