Bugatti SUV and EV not a part of plan till 2032: CEO Mate Rimac2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 05:21 PM IST
- According to Rimac, Bugatti SUV or electric vehicle from the automaker is not a part of the company’s 10-year strategy.
Several supercar brands like Bentley, Aston Martin and Rolls Royce have hopped on the SUV bandwagon in the past. In fact, Ferrari is also set to join the list with its Purosangue. However, Bugatti seems to be not up for joining the fray in near future, as the company’s CER Mate Rimac has revealed in an interview with German magazine Autobmobilwoche.