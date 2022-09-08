Bugatti SUV and EV not a part of plan till 2032: CEO Mate Rimac

Moreover, the Bugatti Chiron successor is expected to come with a downsized internal combustion engine instead of a W16 engine. This vehicle is promised to come as a very attractive combustion engine, as Bugatti stated. The car is slated to debut in 2024. Reportedly, it has to be seen if Bugatti brings a completely bespoke engine or one derived from a Volkswagen group petrol motor. It could use the same V12 engine as the Lamborghini Aventador successor that is expected to be unveiled in 2023.