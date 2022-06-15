Building high-performing, healthy real estate projects is the way forward: exper

Mahesh Ramanujam, former president and CEO, USGBC, said in this age of climate change, individual action alone is not enough. The country needs to design and implement a decarbonized future
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BENGALURU :The real estate sector is moving towards higher adoption of sustainability measures but developers need to do more in terms of the implementation of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) norms. It was underlined at the keynote sessions of Mint ESG’s Next Frontiers, organized by Nucleus Office Parks.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BENGALURU :The real estate sector is moving towards higher adoption of sustainability measures but developers need to do more in terms of the implementation of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) norms. It was underlined at the keynote sessions of Mint ESG’s Next Frontiers, organized by Nucleus Office Parks.
The speakers included Mahesh Ramanujam, former president and chief executive officer (CEO), US Green Building Council (USGBC), and P. Gopalakrishnan ,managing director, Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI)— South Asia and MENA markets.
The speakers included Mahesh Ramanujam, former president and chief executive officer (CEO), US Green Building Council (USGBC), and P. Gopalakrishnan ,managing director, Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI)— South Asia and MENA markets.
The sessions discussed the quantifiable sustainability of ESG-compliant buildings and also shed light on the moral responsibility of developers in adopting ESG at various levels in the Indian real estate space.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ramanujam said in this age of climate change, individual action alone is not enough. The country needs to design and implement a decarbonized future, he said, adding that ESG is a moral imperative for the survival and success of a more prosperous India. “Why can’t we take our existing buildings and turn them into great examples of change? ESG is the single greatest ingredient in accelerating the path to a net-zero civilization. It is critical to educate people on why this is the necessary first step.".
“India is the fourth largest market for LEED. The top triggers driving green building activity in India include client demands, environmental regulations, and healthier buildings. There are several benefits of LEED certifications—saving money, using fewer resources, consuming less energy, ensuring better indoor environmental quality, and reducing the consumption of water," said GBCI’s Gopalakrishnan.
Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) is a global and local green rating system, which offers a framework for providing high-performance and healthy buildings in cities and communities across the world.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Owners of LEED buildings have reported a considerable impact that can be measured by way of reduced operating costs, less absenteeism among employees, higher resale value, reduced risk, and more. “LEED can be adopted at the design stage or when you want to revamp an existing building. Moreover, LEED is now digital, so whatever data that is there around any asset class can be added to our IoT platform, and one can get live performance score of the buildings on energy, water, carbon, human experience, etc," he said, adding that when developers are deliberating on green buildings, they are already paving a path toward sustainability.
Quaiser Parvez, CEO, Nucleus Office Parks, and Jiji Thomas MRICS, head, operations at Nucleus Office Parks, were handed the LEED certificate. Nucleus Office Parks’ first sustainability report that reinforces its commitment to a sustainable global economy was also unveiled. The report encapsulates various measures that are being undertaken to understand and communicate ESG performance. “The real estate sector contributes to 5-6% of the GDP in India. This is expected to rise to 13% of GDP by 2025. Urbanization will grow to about 70% by 2030. In value terms, it means a trillion dollars by 2025. There is immense potential as well as responsibility to ensure that we promote the growth of sustainable projects. At Nucelus Office Parks, ESG has been a part of our foundational plan," Parvez said.