Leading IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced the launch of a Covid-19 testing and management suite to streamline all staged of the end-to-end testing and vaccination process.

The company said in a statement that the suite enables more individuals to get tested and vaccinated faster to return to normal life experiences.

“The pandemic is changing our world in many ways, driving stakeholder collaboration across industries that share a commitment to getting testing and vaccines to everyone," said Debashis Ghosh, business group head of life sciences, healthcare and public sector, TCS.

“TCS’ suite of Covid-19 testing and vaccine management solutions is built to enable transparency, ease of access, and equity that will collectively accelerate a return to normalcy," he added.

The suite leverages AI, robotics, blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as TCS' extensive network of technology partners.

According to the company, it will transform all five stages of testing and vaccination journeys: research and manufacture, allocation and transport, storage and distribution, scheduling and administering, and monitoring and re-opening.

"It enables ecosystem participants at each of these stages to seamlessly share critical information among themselves while complying with privacy and consent regulations, and to scale up their operations so communities receive the required quantities of tests and vaccines," the statement said.

"In designing its new solution suite, TCS emulated the example of successful retailers and other consumer-centric enterprises and adopted their proven, people-centric approach to optimising the testing and vaccination ecosystems," it added.

Given the urgency of the problem, repurposing proven use cases from other consumer-facing industries helped speed up the design of an end-to-end solution, TCS said.





