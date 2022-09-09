Bulchandani is Ogilvy global CEO

Bulchandani also played a key role in WPP being named as Coca-Cola Co.’s global marketing network partner. Recently it earned the position of ‘Network of the Year’ at the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for the first time since 2016 and secured the same honour from The One Show and Campaign magazine. Additionally, it also became the only agency network to secure top rankings on both WARC’s Creative 100 and Effective 100 lists, the company said in a statement.

