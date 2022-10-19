Bulchandani’s success mantra at Ogilvy: Better, faster, laughter

In an interview, Bulchandani noted that ads are getting increasingly politicized around the globe. “Brands have started taking stands, and we amplify their message using the power of creativity. When you put a stimulus to the cultural conversation, it is natural to have backlash because we’re all so polarized now." How does she plan to tackle this, we ask? “I tell clients they should find a credible way to ‘do’ things and not just ‘say’ things. But we should also be prepared for backlash because it’s social media. You’re not going to get it right every time."