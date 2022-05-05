Bullet train project: L&T bags 116 route km track work in Mumbai-Ahmedabad route

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
When completed, this track will enable trains to travel at a speed of up to 320 kilometers per hour. The company further informed that Japanese Shinkansen track technology will be adopted in this project.
L&T's construction arm won a large contract for the bullet train project to construct 116 route km track works for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed rail project. It was awarded by National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).
The company said in a statement, "The railways business of L&T Construction has secured a·contract from NHSRCL to construct 116 route km of High-Speed ballastless track works for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, popularly referred to as the bullet train project." The contract valued at ₹2,500-5,000 crore is a large order.
A ballastless track or slab track is a type of railway track infrastructure in which the traditional elastic combination of ties/sleepers and ballast is replaced by a rigid construction of concrete or asphalt.
The scope of work includes design, supply, construction and testing and commissioning track works on a design-build lump sum price basis for the double line high speed railway between Vadodara and Sabarmati in Gujarat.