Bullet train project: Zetwerk bags order from L&T for fabricated girders

The MAHSR bullet train project will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad through 12 stations at the cost of ₹1.1 lakh crore. The train will cover 508 km in 2 hours and 7 mins with a maximum operational speed of 320 km/hour
NEW DELHI: Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses has bagged an order worth ₹126.55 crore from L&T for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad (MAHSR) bullet train project, the company said on Thursday. The order is for supply of fabricated girders.
Zetwerk will supply 10,000 tonne of fabricated girders, which will support the load-bearing capacity of the steel bridges that L&T is fabricating for laying the bullet train rail corridor.
The MAHSR bullet train project is being executed by National High Speed Rail Corp. Ltd.
L&T-IHI Infrastructure Systems consortium will fabricate and transport 28 steel truss bridges, approximately 70,000 MT, on the 508-km long MAHSR bullet train project, which will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad through 12 stations at the cost of ₹1.1 lakh crore. The train will cover 508 km in 2 hours and 7 mins with a maximum operational speed of 320 km/hour.
“Zetwerk is proud to associate with the Bullet Train Project and will strive to deliver its commitment on time, in full. India is on the cusp of a major manufacturing revolution, and we are honoured to be able to play an active role in bolstering these capabilities and supporting the government’s development vision," said Vishal Chaudhary, co-Founder, Zetwerk.
The MAHSR corridor is the first high-speed rail corridor under implementation among the 12 planned high-speed rail corridors in India. The execution period of the order envisages that the project will be completed by 2023.
The high-speed rail project would afford many quantifiable benefits like saving travel time, vehicle operation cost, reduction in pollution, job creation, reduction in accidents/ enhanced safety, and imported fuel substitution, and reduction in pollutants. In addition, the project would also boost the infrastructure and add to the growth of the economy.