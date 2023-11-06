Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd to step down as CEO, Slack’s Lidiane Jones to take over the role
Jones is the CEO of Salesforce-owned Slack and has held senior business roles at Microsoft where she spent more than 12 years. She will take over on Jan. 2, while Wolfe Herd will remain executive chair.
Dating app operator Bumble said founder Whitney Wolfe Herd will step down as chief executive and hand over the role to seasoned tech and business executive Lidiane Jones, sending its shares down more than 8% in early trading on Monday.
