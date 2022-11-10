Bumble tumbles after weak fourth-quarter revenue forecast on forex hit

Bumble also faces competition from larger rival Match Group Inc, which topped revenue estimates last week on the back of a jump in paying users for its flagship app Tinder.While the company saw a rise in popularity, its sister app Badoo, which is mostly used in Western Europe remains under pressure. Earlier in March, Bumble said it is discontinuing operations in Russia, including the removal of all of its apps from Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Russia and Belarus.Bumble now expects current-quarter revenue between $232 million and $237 million, compared to Wall Street's estimates of $254.5 million, according to Refinitiv data.