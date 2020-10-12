Bumper debut: Mazagon Dock lists at 48% premium over issue price

The company is a defence public sector undertaking shipyard under the department of defence production, ministry of defence, with a maximum shipbuilding and submarine capacity. It is actively engaged in construction and repair of warships and submarines for the ministry for use by the Indian Navy and other vessels for commercial clients. It is a wholly owned government company, conferred with the 'Mini-ratna-I' status in 2006. It is India’s only shipyard to have built destroyers and conventional submarines for the Indian Navy and also one of the initial shipyards to manufacture corvettes.