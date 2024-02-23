Bumper earnings from Nvidia could drive another stock market rally in US, say JPMorgan Chase traders
JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk in a report said bumper earnings from Nvidia could fuel another bullish shift toward US stocks and overshadow recent hand-ringing about when the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates.
Yet another bumper earnings readout from Nvidia Corp. may be all it takes to reignite Wall Street’s appetite for US stocks.
