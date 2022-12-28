Bumper Q3 for airlines as air traffic, fares take off

The last quarter has also been challenging for some airlines, especially SpiceJet and GoFIRST. The two airlines have struggled to deploy capacity due to a variety of reasons related to funding as well as engine shortage. SpiceJet carried 1.7 million air passengers in October and November against 4.1 million in the same period of 2019. For GoFIRST, domestic air traffic during the two months of the current quarter was 1.67 million against 2.8 million in the same period of 2019.