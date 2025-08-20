Bunge Diverts Argentina Soymeal Ship Bound for China on Quality

Bunge Global SA diverted a cargo of Argentine soybean meal bound for China to Southeast Asia due to concerns it might fail to meet Chinese quality specifications, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The seller has opted to send China a separate cargo from Argentina at a later date, said the people, who asked not to be named as they are not authorized to talk to media. They did not provide further details.

The rerouting of the rare shipment, which is being closely monitored by traders, highlights the caution surrounding this new tie-up between China and Argentina. It comes as the Asian country seeks to secure new sources of a key animal feed ingredient due to a trade war with the US, one of its top suppliers of soybeans.

It’s not common for ships to change destination while in transit and it’s unclear when the decision was made for this vessel to change routes. The original shipment was assigned to the bulk carrier Nordtajo, Bloomberg reported previously. Ship-tracking data shows the vessel departed Argentina in late July and was initially en route to Nansha in Guangzhou. Its destination is now listed as Singapore, which is a common stop for ships on the way to destinations in both China and Southeast Asia.

The single shipment is also noteworthy as Beijing mostly brings in bulk soybeans, which it crushes locally into meal and oil.

At least two vessels carrying Argentine soybean meal were booked for China on a trial basis earlier this year. Those shipments were the first since Beijing opened the door to imports from the South American country — the world’s biggest exporter of the livestock feed — about six years ago.

Calls and emails to Bunge outside of normal office hours were not immediately answered.

