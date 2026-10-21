Buoyed by blockbuster IPO, ESDS bets on AI chip rentals for $5 billion revenue in 5 years

Unfazed by top conglomerates piling into data centres and buoyed by a successful public listing, Nashik-headquartered ESDS Software Solution Ltd is betting on renting out high-performance chips—critical to running artificial intelligence (AI)—to reach $5 billion in annual revenue within the next five fiscal years.
In an interview with Mint, Piyush Somani, chairman and managing director of ESDS, said even if the company “captures just 1% of the market over the next five years, our revenue would have crossed $5 billion”.