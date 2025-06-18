Burger chain Burgrill plans pivot from franchise model, new stores, and hot dog kiosks
QSR brand to exit franchise model, expand in metros, open 15 new stores, and launch hot dog kiosks by year-end.
India’s homegrown burger chain Burgrill is looking to raise $4 million (about ₹34 crore) as it gears up to transition from a fully franchised model to company-owned and operated stores, co-founder Shreh Madan told Mint in an exclusive conversation. The company is also entering the under-penetrated hot dog segment with kiosk formats, he added.