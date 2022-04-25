Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Burger King India launches new campaign around IPL

Burger King said it is the first QSR to introduce NFTs as gratification.
2 min read . 04:38 PM IST Livemint

  • Since its launch, the company’s Meme Premier League campaign has reached 13 million users, the company said

With focus on the ongoing Indian Premier League, Burger King has announced a campaign, Meme Premier League, through which the company, besides posting a meme moment from each match, every day on its Instagram stories, is also running a contest for guests to create their own memes. The campaign has received about 2,400 meme submissions.

The company will also reward weekly winners of the campaign with free NFTs. Burger King said in a statement that it is the first QSR to introduce NFTs as gratification. Non-Fungible Tokens are digital collectables or assets created using blockchain technology. While anyone can view these NFTs, it creates exclusivity, by virtue of its inimitable nature and gives unique ownership rights for the winners.

Participants need to tweet. All one needs to do is create a cricket meme, post it on their Instagram handle and tag the burger company’s page. The meme that garners the highest weekly engagement will be rewarded with a customised NFT of their own meme creative. The brand will be giving away 10 NFTs throughout the campaign.

Kapil Grover, chief marketing officer at Burger King India, said, “With memes as the language and NFTs as the gratification, our campaign has many firsts for us as a brand. We hope this unique culmination of meme humour and new age crypto based gratification will resonate well with our audiences and create excitement around the brand."

Munish Mishra, founder and managing partner at Metamaxx.io, said, “Our metaverse agency is ecstatic to partner with them to create fresh, unique Web3 digital expressions to further interaction and engagement with their consumers."

The brand will run a contest for its guests throughout the ongoing T20 season.

According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the country’s QSR market grew at 17.27% in 2020 and is expected to reach 827.63 billion by FY 2025.