Burger Singh raises ₹30 cr in series A funding round led by Negen capital
- Burger Singh aims to use the fresh capital towards its expansive growth plans to launch an additional 120 food court outlets in the current fiscal.
Burger Singh on Wednesday announced the fundraising of ₹30 crore in series A funding round led by Negen capital. Notably, Mumbai angels, Old World Hospitality (Rohit Khattar), and Jasleen Royal (Singer, songwriter, and composer) were also among the participants in the funding round. Existing investors like RB Investments, Rukam Capital, KCT Family Office, and VM Salgaocar family office also participated.
Burger Singh CEO and founder Kabir Jeet Singh said, "Our robust business model has sailed steadfast through two unprecedented global events - the pandemic and inflation. With this round, both current and new investors have once again supported our mantra," reported PTI.
Kabir Jeet Singh is the founder of Burger Singh, while Nitin Rana and Rahul Seth are co-founders.
Burger Singh was born in November 2014 with the vision of becoming India's largest Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain. In a span of 6 years, the company has rapidly made its mark on the Indian fast food industry. With over 80 stores in more than 38 cities, the company is the fastest-growing burger chain of Indian origin. It also has the country's 3rd highest burger delivery volumes.
Negen Capital was launched in November 2017 and has emerged as predominantly a smallcap and midcap-focused PMS with a keen interest in identifying value investing opportunities via special situations like demergers and Spin-offs.