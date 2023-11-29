Burman family open offer: Timing is 'fishy' says Religare board member Hamid Ahmed
Religare's board comprises six members, including Chairperson Rashmi Saluja with an executive role and five independent directors. Hamid Ahmed, who joined the board two years back, stands as its sole business-experienced director.
Hamid Ahmed, an independent director at Religare Enterprises and CEO of Hamdard Laboratories, has criticised the timing of the Burman family's open offer to acquire more shares in the financial services company, as per an Economic Times report. Ahmed labelled the move as 'fishy,' expressing concerns about the offer's intention to overhaul the board and management.