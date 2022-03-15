Burman group 604-cr open offer for Eveready Industries commences on 26 April

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The ₹604.76-crore open offer by the Burman group through various entities to acquire an additional 26% in batteries and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India Ltd is slated to open on April 26, 2022, according to a regulatory filing by the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a draft letter of offer to the public shareholders of Eveready Industries India Ltd by JM Financial Ltd, the manager of the offer, the date of commencement of the tendering period has been fixed on April 26, 2022 and the date of closure on May 10, 2022.

In a draft letter of offer to the public shareholders of Eveready Industries India Ltd by JM Financial Ltd, the manager of the offer, the date of commencement of the tendering period has been fixed on April 26, 2022 and the date of closure on May 10, 2022.

Last date for upward revision of the offer price and the size of the open offer is April 22, 2022, as per the letter shared on BSE by Eveready Industries.

"The above timelines are indicative (prepared on the basis of timelines provided under the SEBI (SAST) Regulations) and are subject to receipt of statutory/regulatory approvals and may have to be revised accordingly," it added.

Earlier this month, the Burman group, through various entities had made a ₹604.76-crore open offer to acquire around 1.89 crore shares of Eveready Industries, representing 26 per cent of the expanded voting share capital, at a price of ₹320 per share, payable in cash.

Earlier, the Burman group, through its entities -- Puran Associates Pvt Ltd, VIC Enterprises Pvt Ltd, MB Finmart Pvt ltd, Gyan Enterprises Ltd and Chowdry Associates -- held 19.84 per cent in Eveready Industries.

Subsequently, Eveready Industries non-executive Chairman Aditya Khaitan and Managing Director Amritanshu Khaitan have resigned following an open offer from the Burman group.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.