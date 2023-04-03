New Delhi: Burman Hospitality is on track to open 600 Taco Bell outlets in India by the end of the decade as the fast food chain bets big on India's smaller towns and cities. This comes despite the inflationary pressure that has been weighing on consumer demand.

On Monday, the restaurant chain that operates over 130 outlets in India onboarded cricketer Hardik Pandya as its first ever brand ambassador in the country.

“We are keeping our foot on the pedal. We have a lot of help from Yum!, we’ve put together a great management team, we’ve hired a new marketing agency. We’re going to keep investing, we’re hoping to get close to 200 stores by March next year and we’ll continue adding from there and our goal remains to reach 600 stores at least," Gaurav Burman, director, Burman Hospitality, said in an interview with Mint.

Taco Bell has been “aggressively" opening stores, he said. “When we last met we were opening a store every 80 hours. We’ve pretty much stuck to that. We’re moving into newer towns and newer regions which is exciting for us."

Taco Bell Corp., is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. In 2019, Burman Hospitality became the master franchisee for Taco Bell India.

Stores will open in India’s smaller towns and cities where consumers have fewer options to choose from, Burman said. “We’re going to tier-three towns, the latest project we signed up was in Jalandhar. We will continue to go to smaller towns because people really like our food, and they have less choices," he said.

However, the current inflationary environment, he said, was squeezing household budgets and delaying discretionary spends. “I think the only headwind currently is—like many of the other QSR brands—we’re seeing a tail off in consumer discretionary spends and I think that’s a result of inflation," Burman said.

He also said that the inflationary headwinds are “temporary" and the company “will keep investing" in India. Demand could pick up in April as a fresh season of the Indian Premier League prompts consumers to order-in.

“We have great communication, we have a great brand ambassador. People will be more inclined to be sitting around their TV sets, people will be celebrating their teams’ winning. Usually, the IPL season leads to a pickup in sales for us; we certainly expect April to be much better than March," he added.

The move comes as competition in India’s quick service restaurant market picks pace. In February, cloud kitchen company Rebel Foods grabbed rights to open Wendy’s outlets in India. Others such as Westlife Foodworld and Jubilant FoodWorks, too, have stepped up store openings.

Burman said competition in India’s QSR market is “welcome". “Large, international QSR brands coming into the market—I believe they expand the market. I believe that the more people go out and taste different cuisines and the more ability there is for them to go into a food court and instead of having to choose from three brands, choose from 10 brands, I think it drives traffic to the food courts and I welcome it," he said.

India is the fastest growing markets for Taco Bell International, outside of the United States and Canada.