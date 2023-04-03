Burman Hospitality on track to open 600 Taco Bell outlets despite inflationary concerns3 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 04:09 PM IST
- The move comes as competition in India’s quick service restaurant market picks pace. In February, cloud kitchen company Rebel Foods grabbed rights to open Wendy’s outlets in India. Others such as Westlife Foodworld and Jubilant FoodWorks, too, have stepped up store openings
New Delhi: Burman Hospitality is on track to open 600 Taco Bell outlets in India by the end of the decade as the fast food chain bets big on India's smaller towns and cities. This comes despite the inflationary pressure that has been weighing on consumer demand.
