Meanwhile, Saluja on Wednesday filed an urgent petition in the Delhi High Court to stop a 7 February shareholder vote on her continuance as executive chairperson, less than 12 hours after Sebi declined to accommodate Gaekwad’s proposal. In her petition, Saluja sought permission to remain as chairperson until 25 February, 2028, and asked the court to restrain the Religare board from taking up any such agenda. The petition said the original resolution appointing her as executive chairperson did not specify that she has to "retire by rotation," and hence, the resolution on her reappointment as director is illegal, and should be declared null and void.