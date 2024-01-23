Burmans get CCI approval to buy stake in Religare
The Competition Commission of India approves the acquisition of a 5.27% stake in Religare Enterprises by entities controlled by the Burman family, along with a subsequent open offer for an additional 26% stake.
Bengaluru: The Competition Commission of India on Tuesday gave its approval for the acquisition of a 5.27% stake in Religare Enterprises by entities controlled by the Burman family, as well as a subsequent open offer to buy up to another 26% of the financial services firm.