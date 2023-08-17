Burmans hike Religare stake1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 12:47 PM IST
Earlier in December 2022, other members of the larger Burman family—Amit Burman and Saket Burman—sold 1% stake to raise over ₹1,000 crore to fund their private ventures.
Dabur’s Burman family has picked up an additional stake in Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) which will bring the family’s shareholding close to 22%, Mohit Burman, Dabur chairman, who is invested in Religare in his personal capacity, said in an emailed response.
